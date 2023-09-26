Woman injured in Commerce City hit-and-run crash

Police are looking for a white four-door Mercedes that was involved in the crash.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Commerce City Police Department is looking for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning.

The incident started as a minor crash near Interstate 70 and Chambers Road in Aurora, according to police. The driver of a white four-door Mercedes-Benz refused to stop and the victim followed them into Commerce City. The victim, a woman, followed the Mercedes' driver to the area of 88th Avenue between Rosemary Street and Highway 85, Joanna Small with Commerce City Police said.

As the two drivers were stopped by traffic, the victim got out of her vehicle to confront the driver of the Mercedes-Benz, police said. The driver of the Mercedes-Benz drove away, hitting the woman in the process, police said.

The woman suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital, Commerce City Police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information about the suspect vehicle is asked to call 911.

