Vehicle associated with deadly hit-and-run located

The search for the driver who fatally struck 16-year-old Kara Kincaid continues, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Example video title will go here for this video

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A vehicle associated with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 16-year-old girl has been found, but the search for the driver continues.

Colorado State Patrol said on Tuesday they'd found the red Dodge Magum involved in the April 11 crash that killed Karalynn Kincaid.

She was crossing at the intersection of East 76th Avenue and Leyden Lane in unincorporated Adams County near Commerce City around 7:45 p.m. when she was struck, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP). That is just outside Monaco Elementary School.

Investigators said earlier they were looking for the driver of a red Dodge Magnum who was traveling east on 76th Avenue before the crash. The vehicle likely has damage to the front headlights, according to CSP, which also released doorbell camera footage of the Dodge.

CSP said they've since located the vehicle and are processing it for evidence.

If you witnessed the crash, or have any information and have not spoken to investigators, contact Colorado State Patrol Dispatch at 303-239-4501 and reference case number 1D231494.

In a unanimous decision Monday night, the City Council in Commerce City voted to install speed tables outside all schools in the city, belonging to both Adams 14 and 27J school districts, after Kincaid's death prompted citizen petitions demanding action.

The tables, essentially elongated speed bumps, should be in place by the start of the next school year.

The measure passed by the council also offered to pay for and install the devices outside the two Adams 14 schools in unincorporated Adams County, including outside Monaco Elementary.