Commerce City Police investigating Monday morning homicide

Police are looking for a maroon Chevrolet Silverado and a dark-colored sedan that left the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Commerce City Police Department (CCPD) is investigating a homicide that happened early Monday morning in the 5400 block of Leyden Street.

At about 2:10 a.m., police were called to the scene of a reported shooting and found a man who had been shot, according to police. The man was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Police believe the victim was shot during a robbery that happened in front of a home. Three suspects arrived in a dark-colored sedan and confronted the two victims, according to police.

After shooting one of the victims, the suspects stole a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 truck with a lift kit that belonged to the victims, police said.



The three suspects drove away in the dark-colored sedan and the maroon Silverado, according to police.

If you have information on crime, you are urged to call the Commerce City Police Department’s tip line at (303) 289-3626. You can remain anonymous.

This is the sixth homicide in Commerce City this year.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.