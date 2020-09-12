Man found dead in Commerce City home

A man found jumping on top of a parked vehicle was arrested for first-degree homicide Tuesday.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A man was arrested for first-degree murder after police said they found another man dead inside a Commerce City home early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called a disturbance at 5500 East 65 Ave. around 3:30 a.m., the Commerce City Police Department (CCPD) said in a release.

The suspect, Jorge Hernandez, 26, was found jumping on top of a parked vehicle in the street, according to police.

He made some sort of statement that made officers check on the welfare of a man inside a nearby home, CCPD said.

When officers entered the home, they found a man who was dead inside. Police did not say how he died.

The office of the coroner will release that man's identity.

Hernandez was arrested and has been charged with first-degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.