Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Commerce City

The incident occurred near East 72nd Avenue and Quebec Parkway and involved officers from three departments.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting near East 72nd Avenue and Quebec Parkway in Commerce City Wednesday morning, according to the Commerce City Police Department (CCPD).

The incident occurred in the 7100 block of Poplar Street at 11:17 a.m. and involved officers from three departments — CCPD, Denver Police and the Dept. of Corrections Fugitive Apprehension Team.

CCPD officers responded to requests from DPD and DOC officers in apprehending a suspect in a violent crime, according to CCPD.

Officers first contacted the suspect in a parking lot outside the Highland Legends Apartments at 7151 Quebec St. — one block east of Poplar Street.

CCPD said the suspect was armed with a handgun and shots were fired.

The male suspect was hit multiple times and transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:09 p.m.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The 17th Judicial District Critical Incident team will conduct the investigation.