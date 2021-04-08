Suspect shot by officers arrested in Commerce City murder

Andrew Reineke, 27, was booked into the Adams County jail after the shooting Aug. 3, according to police.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A murder suspect who was shot by officers on Aug. 3 has been booked into the Adams County jail, according to the Commerce City Police Department (CCPD).

Andrew Reineke, 27, was booked on Thursday on charges of:

First-degree murder

Attempted first-degree murder (two counts)

First-degree assault on a peace officer (four counts)

Felony menacing (three counts)

CCPD responded to a shooting call about 5:30 p.m. Aug. 3 in the 7100 block of Grape Street and found a man who had died from a gunshot wound, according to Clint Nichols, the chief of the department.

That victim was a 65-year-old man from Commerce City, according to police, who said his name would be released by the Adams County Coroner's Office.

Witnesses in the area described a suspect, and Nichols said police officers approached a person of interest who matched that description a few blocks away in the 6900 block of Fairfax Drive. They said that man told the officers that he didn't have anything to do with the incident.

While police were talking to the person of interest, shots were fired at them from a different suspect, Nichols said. Six officers then returned fire and one officer was hit, according to Nichols. That officer was not injured as police said the bullet appears to have gone through his sleeve.

Nichols said the officers were fired at multiple times and during the gunfire exchange, and the suspect, identified as Reineke, was hit.

The suspect was treated at a hospital before he was booked into the jail.

This story includes previous reporting by Laura Casillas.

