Officers ruled justified in suspect shooting in Commerce City

Oscar Gurrola and Estevan Valverde were arrested on Nov. 29, 2021, after one of them reportedly shot at officers, the district attorney's office said.

Example video title will go here for this video

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Two Commerce City Police Department officers who shot a suspect in December 2021 were ruled justified, the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

Oscar Gurrola, 27, and Estevan Valverde, 28, were arrested on Nov. 29, 2021, after one of them reportedly shot at officers.

Officers responded at about 6:15 p.m. in the 7500 block of Brighton Road for a report of two men fighting in the middle of the street, the decision letter reads.

When the first officer arrived on scene, she saw two men standing near a car that appeared to be smoking and approached it in her patrol car with her emergency lights activated.

From about two car lengths away, she saw one of the men pull out a handgun, walk toward her car, point his gun at her and yelled something she could not make out, the letter says.

The man kept walking towards her car and fired at her as she backed away, at which point two more officers drove up alongside the first responding officer in another patrol car.

The officers took defensive positions about a block away from the sedan, the man fired at them again, and two officers armed with 5.56 rifles fired a total 11 shots at the suspect, according to the letter.

At that point, two sergeants with the Adams County Sheriff's Office arrived on scene, and the suspect who was shooting got into the passenger seat of the sedan, which went east on 76th Avenue.

The sergeants pursued the suspects, who were founding idling in a nearby parking lot, the letter reads. When one sergeant got out to confront the suspects on foot, the driver revved the engine and turned the car toward the sergeant.

The sergeant then pulled out his handgun, ordered the men to get out of the car, and fired at the car when they ignored his command and drove toward him, the letter says. The sedan then veered and crashed into a parked car before coming west on 76th Avenue.

The second sergeant caught up to the first, got out of his car, took cover with a .223 rifle, and after he heard two other sergeant give commands for them to stop followed by gunshots, he fired 12 shots into the driver-side door as it went past him, the letter says.

One of the sergeants continued pursuing the suspects west on 76th Avenue until the sedan turned south onto Brighton Road, and then conducted a PIT maneuver which spun the vehicle around before it crashed into a boulder.

Authorities surrounded the sedan, and the suspects were eventually arrested after a lengthy standoff, according to the letter.

Gurrola suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and Valverde was not injured.

District Attorney Brian Mason said in the letter that he found all of the officers who fired at the suspects were justified to use reasonable force.

"Each of the officers who fired their weapons explained that Mr. Gurrola's actions caused them to fear for their own life, as well as the lives of their partners involved in the effort to apprehend him," Mason said.

>Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.