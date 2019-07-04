COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Commerce City police have arrested a suspect in the killings of two people Friday night.

According to a release from the Commerce City Police Department, officers were called out to the 10800 block of Belle Creek Blvd. at around 10:40 p.m. Friday on a report of gunshots being fired.

When they got there, they found two people dead inside the home.

67-year-old Thomas Holleman, Jr. was arrested and booked at the Adams County jail, where he is being held on two counts of first degree murder.

The names of the victims will be released by the Adams County Coroner's Office after their identities have been confirmed and their families have been notified.