Suspect arrested after sex assault reported at Dick's Sporting Goods Park

Demetrius Antonio Esquire Wooden was wanted for two assaults in Commerce City and Denver.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A man wanted for sexual assaults last year in Commerce City and Denver was arrested late last month in Missouri, the Commerce City Police Department (CCPD) said Tuesday.

In September of last year, detectives from the Sexual Assault Task Force (SATF) investigated a sexual assault that occurred in the 6000 block of Victory Way, in Commerce City.

As they investigated that incident they determined it was related to a separate sex assault in Denver involving a different victim, CCPD said. That assault occurred in June 2021 in Denver's Gateway neighborhood.

Demetrius Antonio Esquire Wooden, 34, of Minnesota, was identified as a suspect in both incidents, according to CCPD. He was arrested on March 31 in Grandview, Missouri.

On April 4 he was extradited to Colorado and then booked into the Adams County Detention Facility.

He faces charges the following charges related to the Commerce City incident:

Sexual assault

Second-degree assault

Third-degree assault

He faces an additional sex assault charge related to the incident in Denver, according to CCPD.

Anyone with information on Wooden or his possible involvement in these crimes, or others, is urged to contact Detective Baez at 303-289-8128 or the CCPD’s tip line at 303-289-3626.

