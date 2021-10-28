1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in parking lot

The victims were found in a parking lot in Commerce City about 9 p.m. Wednesday after a report of gunshots.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — One man died and a second man suffered serious injuries in a shooting in a Commerce City parking lot late Wednesday night.

According to the Commerce City Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 4800 block of East 62nd Avenue about 9 p.m. That is near the intersection of Highway 2 and East 62nd Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

No other details were provided. The victim's name will be released by the coroner's office at a later time.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

