1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at large gathering in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — One person was killed and three injured in a shooting at a large gathering early Sunday in Commerce City, according to police.

The shooting happened about 3 a.m. near the intersection of East 63rd Avenue and Ivanhoe Street, which is just east of Holly Street.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots involving multiple people, according to a press release from the Commerce City Police Department (CCPD).

When they arrived on scene, officers found a male who had been shot. That person was later pronounced dead at a hospital, the release said.

Police located three more shooting victims at a nearby hospital, according to the release.

A spokesperson for CCPD said they were working to verify the identities and ages of the victims but it appeared they were young adults.

Initial reports indicated the shooting happened at a large gathering. There was a disturbance at the gathering that led to the shooting, according to police.

No suspect information was released. The investigation was ongoing, and police said no other information was available.

This shooting was not the only one with multiple victims overnight. In Denver, two people were killed and three injured in a shooting late Saturday near East 33rd Avenue and Hudson Street.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

