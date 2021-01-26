Man found unconscious with gunshot wound in Commerce City

Officers found the man Tuesday morning in the 6400 block of East 63rd Place, police said.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Officers found a man who appeared to have been shot on Tuesday morning on East 63rd Place near Monaco Street, police said.

The officers responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 6400 block of East 63rd Place, according to a press release from the Commerce City Police Department (CCPD).

The man was unconscious when officers found him. He was transported to a hospital, and his condition wasn't known, police said.

CCPD didn't release any additional details. It was unclear where the victim was found and what the circumstances of the shooting were.

The investigation was ongoing, CCPD said.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

