At least 1 shot at Mexican restaurant in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — At least one person was shot at a Santiago's Mexican Restaurant in Commerce City on Thursday.
The Commerce City Police Department tweeted just after 4:20 p.m. Thursday that they were investigating a shooting at East 72nd Avenue and Highway 85 and asked the public to avoid the area.
Police confirmed at least one person was shot at the Santiago's there. The suspect is still at large but has likely been identified, according to police.
It was not clear how seriously the victim was hurt. Police haven't said whether the shooting took place inside or outside the restaurant.
This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available.
