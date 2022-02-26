Man fatally shot in Commerce City, others shot and stabbed at house party

A disturbance broke out at a party near East 112th Avenue and Florence Street, while another man was found killed about 6 miles away, police said.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Two people were stabbed and one shot at a house party, while another man was fatally shot in a separate incident, all within about an hour late Friday and early Saturday, according to the Commerce City Police Department (CCPD).

Officers responded about 11:15 p.m. Friday to a report of a stabbing in the area of East 112th Avenue and Florence Street in Henderson, CCPD said in a news release.

As police arrived on scene, shots were fired and people were fleeing from a house. Officers found two men who were stabbed and a juvenile male who was shot, according to the release.

The victims were taken to local hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening, CCPD said.

The injuries resulted from a disturbance at a large house party, CCPD said. Detectives were investigating whether there was a connection between the party and a nearby crash that killed five and injured three earlier Friday, according to CCPD Commander Rob McCoy.

About an hour later, at 12:35 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the area of East 74th Avenue and Oneida Street in Commerce City on a report of shots fired, according to a CCPD news release.

The officers found a man who was shot and lying in the street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Adams County Coroner's Office will release the name of the victim at a later time.

The shooting was under investigation, police said.

