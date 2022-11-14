Death of Commerce City woman in Vail under investigation

Police told 9NEWS that because the cause of death was undetermined they are investigating it as suspicious.

VAIL, Colo. — A Commerce City woman was found dead in Vail over the summer and investigators are hoping the public can help them figure out what happened.

Kendra Hull's body was found July 9 in Gore Creek. Vail Police told 9NEWS that because the cause of death was undetermined they are investigating it as suspicious.

"She would help everyone for nothing, just for love," said Tiffany Hull, Kendra's daughter. "She was a gift for sure."

Kendra's family described her as the kindest person you'd ever meet. She loved her family and often coordinated parties or trips for them to spend time together. She and her husband Donnie had been together since they were 15 years old.



"She was my soulmate," Donnie said as he began to cry. "She was what completed me. She was outgoing. She lit up the room every time she walked in it."

Donnie said Kendra left their home to take care of her mother's dogs just down the road on July 8 and never returned.

"I called her phone just because I wanted to know where my mom was," Tiffany explained. "My Dad answered and was like, 'Hey, I found your mom's phone in the closet on the floor.' That alerted him because she doesn't go anywhere without her phone."



The next morning, Donnie said the Eagle Country Coroner's Office called to inform him they found Kendra's body in Gore Creek, nearly two hours from their Commerce City home. Donnie states he does not know why Kendra was in Vail, and stressed they have no ties to the area.

"No idea why she went up there or why she ended up the way she did," he explained. "Death is such a serious thing, and for none of us to know what happened, it makes it that much harder."

Vail Police renewed a plea for additional information earlier this month. Kendra's body was found in the area of Bighorn Road and Interstate 70 on the East Vail bike path.

Vail Police are seeking any additional information related to the death of 40-year-old Kendra Hull of Commerce City,... Posted by Vail Police Department on Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Police hope anyone who may have seen her on the evening of July 8 around 7:30 p.m. can provide any additional details to help them understand the circumstances surrounding her death.

"She was a great companion and I miss her so terribly much," said Connie Fischer, Kendra's mother. "If you saw her please call. We miss her so much. There’s no reason that my daughter’s not here today... I mean there’s some reason but we want to know what it is."

Kendra's family said she did not have a history of mental health issues or depression. Police are asking anyone who may have come across her during that time to contact Detective Sgt. Lachlan Crawford at (970) 479-2201.

The department said they are working with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to follow the number of tips and leads since Hull was found.

