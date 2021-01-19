2 new arrests made after 3 bodies found in Conejos County

Julius Baroz and CJ Dominguez are being held in the Alamosa County Detention Center. New charges have also been filed against Adre "Psycho" Baroz.

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said two new arrests have been made in connection with a man's murder after his remains and the remains of two others were found in Conejos County.

Julius Anthony Baroz, 30, and CJ Walter Dominguez, 27, were taken into custody by Alamosa Police officers on Monday, CBI said.

Julius Baroz and Dominguez were arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of 38-year-old Myron Martinez, according to CBI.

Martinez's body along with the bodies of two others were found at two separate properties in the Las Sauces area of Conejos County in late 2020. On Nov. 10, investigators from Conejos County Sheriff's Office and CBI went to a property near the town of Las Sauces on a warrant related to stolen vehicles and property. The warrant was not related to any missing person cases, however, during that search, remains were found.

Julius Baroz is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder and tampering with deceased human remains, according to CBI. He's being held at the Alamosa County Detention Center under a $250,000 bond.

Dominguez is being held on suspicion of tampering with deceased human remains, accessory to first-degree murder and second-degree kidnapping, according to CBI. He is being held in the Alamosa County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.

The original suspect in the case, Adre "Psycho" Baroz, is facing additional charges, according to CBI.

The 12th Judicial District Attorney's Office filed two additional charges of first-degree murder and two additional charges of tampering with deceased human remains.

Adre Baroz is being held in the Alamosa County Detention Center without bond.

Investigators said Julius is the older brother of Adre.

Along with Martinez, one of the bodies was identified as 34-year-old Shayla Hammel. The third victim has not yet been identified.

