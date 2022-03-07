Broomfield man gets 20 years for sex trafficking of homeless minors

Steven Contee used his construction business in Broomfield and drugs to lure homeless, minor boys into his sex trafficking operation, the FBI said.

DENVER — A Broomfield man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Tuesday for using his construction business as a front for a sex trafficking operation that exploited homeless minors, the FBI's Denver Division said.

Steve Allen Contee was arrested in March 2020 and charged with multiple counts of the following, the FBI said:

Human trafficking of a minor for sexual servitude

Human trafficking of a minor for involuntary servitude

Distribution of a Schedule 1 controlled substance to a minor

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

Human trafficking of an adult for involuntary servitude

Contee pleaded guilty in October 2021 in Adams County District Court and will have to register as a sex offender in addition to his jail sentence, according to the FBI.

> Video above from January: Shedding light on Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

“I saw how he targeted us, he would use drugs to manipulate…he would force us into things that were awful and we all complied because if you don’t do as Steve says, there [are] always violent consequences.” a victim said in a statement that was read in court by an advocate. “My time with Steven I genuinely thought I would die soon because everyone Steven put around me, all of it made us feel unsafe. He always kept me high on drugs because he saw he could take advantage of me when I was high and easily control me. I remember one time when he couldn’t control me he dragged me to a field and held a gun to my head, so it became easier to just do what he said. Ideally, I would like three life sentences for the three lives he messed up. I know this isn’t possible, but he deserves it.”

“Although you are well-spoken and bright, your personality is sociopathic," Judge Robert W. Kiesnowski, Jr. said at one point. "You caught these victims in your web…. You left a path of wreckage for these people. Only thing I can do is make you pay with years of your life and it still won’t fill the holes for these victims. The public needs to know if someone is going to do this, there will be severe consequences.”

> Watch live 9NEWS programs, original shows, daily forecasts and top stories on your Roku or Fire TV through the free 9NEWS app.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations from 9Wants to Know

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.