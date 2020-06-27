Construction worker killed, 3 others injured when driver veers off road in Fort Collins

The driver of the truck was arrested and is facing charges including vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — One construction worker was killed and three others are in the hospital after a driver veered off the road and hit the men Friday morning, according to a release from Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS).

The four men were working off the street near the intersection of Prospect Road and Azalea Drive just before 10 a.m. on Friday, FCPS said. That is near Prospect Road and South Overland Trail.

Scott Duwaldt, 52, of Laramie, Wyoming, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado truck west on Prospect Road around the same time, according to police.

Duwaldt, who police believe was under the influence of drugs, crossed over the oncoming lane of traffic and then drove off the southeast corner of the intersection with Azalea Drive, hitting the four crew-members.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. His identity has not been released.

The other three were brought to the hospital with what police are calling serious injuries.

Duwaldt was not injured.

He was arrested and FCPS said he is facing the following charges:

Vehicular homicide (class 3 felony)

Vehicular assault – 3 counts (class 4 felony)

Driving under the influence (traffic misdemeanor)

Prospect Road was closed between Larch Street and La Reatta Court for approximately 4.5 hours while investigators processed the scene.

The men were working for AEG Construction, a contractor for Connexion, the City of Fort Collins Broadband provider.

Anyone with information about the collision who has not already given a statement to police, is asked to contact Officer Drew Jurkofsky at (970) 416-2224.