ADAMS COUNTY — A man convicted of sexual assault on a child and child abuse is on the run after he cut off his ankle monitor and failed to show up for his sentencing, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

Michael Baltazar, 26, was out on bond awaiting sentencing for the charges of Sexual Assault on a Child, Child Abuse with Serious Bodily Injury.

He did not show up for sentencing on Tuesday and the sheriff's office received a notification that Baltazar had tampered with his GPS ankle monitor he was wearing as a condition of bond, the sheriff's office said.

Baltazar was last in the area of Highway 52 and County Road 53 in Keenesburg.

Warrants for his arrest for the Sexual assault on a Child Charges have been issued, with bond being set at $115,000

If you know where he is or see him please call 911 or the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 303-288-1535.

