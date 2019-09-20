GOLDEN, Colo. — A man convicted of the fatal shooting of a University of Utah student has also pleaded guilty to the 2017 killing of a Golden man.

Austin Jeffery Boutain, 25, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and aggravated robbery on Friday in connection to the death of 67-year-old Mitchel Ingle.

On October 31, 2017, Golden police were dispatched to the Clear Creek RV Park on a welfare check. According to the arrest affidavit, they found Ingle deceased in his RV. They also found that Ingle’s vehicle and some of his property was missing.

Authorities say Boutain slit Ingle's throat while they partied together because he believed Ingle flirted with his wife, Kathleen Boutain.

“He was taken from us unexpectedly and will forever be in our memories,” Ingle's family said in a statement back in 2017.

Kathleen Boutain has been charged with 20 counts in the death of Mr. Ingle.

Police say the Boutains drove Ingle's vehicle to Salt Lake City, where Austin Boutain killed student ChenWei Guo.

Boutain pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and was sentenced to life in prison for Guo's death.

Austin Boutain was extradited to Colorado in July 2019. Kathleen Boutain is still awaiting extradition.

Austin Boutain is being held without bond at the Jefferson County Jail. He will be sentenced on October 3 and faces a minimum of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

