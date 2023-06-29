Thieves take copper wire from Jefferson County middle school

The Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspects who stole $10,000 worth of copper wire and other items from the school's HVAC area.

ARVADA, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) said on Thursday that it's looking for the thieves who took thousands of dollars worth of copper wire and other items from an Arvada school.

JCSO said in a tweet that they were notified Tuesday by Drake Middle School staff that someone had entered the gym's secure HVAC area and had stolen copper wire and pipes.

The chain-link fence to the secure area had been cut and the doors to the HVAC system had been pried open. The power system had been shut off, according to the Sheriff's Office.

JCSO said the thieves took copper pipes, wire, circuit boards and a water pump, worth a total of about $10,000.

Two male suspects were seen riding scooters, the Sheriff's Office said. The one with the seat has colorful lights on the bottom, similar to the photo below.

Anyone with a similar case or information about the suspects is asked to call the JCSO tip line at 303-271-5612.

