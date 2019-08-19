COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Adams County Coroner’s Office has identified the two women found dead inside of a Commerce City home over the weekend, but did not release their official cause and manner of death.

The victims, identified as 18-year-old Daisy Munoz and 23-year-old Juanita Castorena Llaguno, were found inside a home in the 6700 block of Clermont Street on Sunday night.

The Commerce City Police Department said officers were first called to the area near East 68th Avenue and Brighton Boulevard following a report of a shooting.

The coroner said Munoz is from Commerce City and Llaguno is from Denver. Investigators have not said if the two women knew each other or released additional information about the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Police said due to the nature of the initial call, investigators are not seeking any suspects and there is no immediate threat to the community.

