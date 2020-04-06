Cost of vandalism to concession stands at Aurora high schools estimated at more than $22,000

The stands were at Smoky Hill and Cherokee Trail high schools.

AURORA, Colo. — Police are asking for the public's help finding whoever is responsible for more than $22,000 worth of vandalism to concession stands at two Aurora high schools.

According to the Aurora Police Department (APD), the damage to the concession stands at Smoky Hill and Cherokee Trail high schools was done overnight from May 13 to May 14. A tweet from APD incorrectly said it happened on May 12.

An APD spokesperson said the perpetrator pried the doors open, cut locks and destroyed items inside including electronics.

APD said investigators are following all leads. They have identified a vehicle of interest that is not suspected to have been involved. Police said the people in it may have information that could help them in their investigation.

Tips can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. You can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

