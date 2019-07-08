COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. — A deputy with the Costilla County Sheriff’s Office was shot multiple times while responding to a burglary call early Wednesday morning, a Facebook post from the department says.

According to the post, the shooting happened shortly after 4 a.m. in the Sangre de Cristo Ranches, an unincorporated community located near Fort Garland.

The deputy was taken to the hospital, and is in stable condition, the post says. There's no word yet on if a suspect has been taken into custody.

Deputies are still in the area conducting an investigation. No other details surrounding the shooting have been released.

Costilla County is located about four hours south of Denver.

9NEWS will update this story as more information is available.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS