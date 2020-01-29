COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. — The former undersheriff of Costilla County is accused of injuring an inmate at the Costilla County jail last month and denying that same inmate an attorney, court documents from the 12th Judicial District Attorney's Office show.

Randy Hererra, 42, is charged with the following related to an incident on Dec. 6. 2019:

Official oppression

Second-degree assault

Third-degree assault

First-degree official misconduct

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation was notified shortly after the incident and began an investigation. The results of that investigation were turned over to the district attorney's office, which filed charges earlier this month.

According to the charging document, Hererra is accused of denying an inmate an opportunity to consult with an attorney even though the inmate expressed a desire to speak with one.

Hererra also "applied sufficient pressure" to the inmate's neck, mouth or nose to impede or restrict his breathing or blood flow, the document says. He caused "bodily injury" to the inmate, but the document does not detail what those injuries were.

Herrera had been with the department for about a year but is no longer employed by the agency, according to Sheriff Danny Sanchez.

