Couple faces 1st-degree murder charge after death of 11-year-old boy

The child died in March from forced water intoxication, according to the El Paso County coroner's office.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — After a months-long investigation, an El Paso County couple was arrested on numerous charges including first-degree murder, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO).

The agency announced that Ryan and Tara Sabin turned themselves in on Tuesday after warrants were issued for their arrests.

The victim died on March 11, according to EPCSO. The agency did not identify the victim, however, an obituary online shows that 11-year-old Zachary Sabin, died on that date and lists his father as Ryan Sabin and his wife as Tara. She is not the child's biological mother, according to the obituary.

An autopsy report from the El Paso County coroner lists the boy's cause of death as forced water intoxication and ruled his death a homicide. According to the report, the boy was forced to drink four 24 ounce bottles of water over a four hour period without any food. He began vomiting, developing lower leg pain and became non-verbal and placed in his bed, the report says. He was later found dead.

The report also noted evidence of blunt force trauma injuries which included a contusion near his left eye and contusions on his left arm, and right shin. There were also abrasions on his left hip right thigh and right hand as well as contusions on his head.

Ryan and Tara Sabin each face charges of first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, and six counts of misdemeanor child abuse.