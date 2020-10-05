Couple stabbed at Longmont home, suspect arrested

The suspect, a family member of the victims, was in custody on suspicion of attempted murder, said Longmont Police.

LONGMONT, Colo. — A 61-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times directed police officers to his wife, who was in their home and also suffering from stab wounds, early Sunday in Longmont, according to the Longmont Police Department.

About a half-hour later, Longmont Police arrested a suspect who was a family member and lived at the home with the two victims.

The incident started just before 2 a.m. Sunday, when Longmont Police and the Longmont Fire Department responded to a stabbing near 6th Avenue and Martin Street, according to a press release from Longmont police.

The responders found the man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim directed officers to his wife in their home on 6th Avenue, according to the news release. Officers found the woman, age 54, who also had been stabbed.

Both victims were taken to hospitals in Longmont, and the man was later transported via helicopter to a hospital in Denver. The man was in critical condition. The woman was stable and expected to live, according to the release.

The suspect, Jose Rafael Mares-Arredondo, 24, was arrested about a half-mile from the home, near East 9th Avenue and Martin Street, the release said.

Mares-Arredondo was being held in the Boulder County jail on suspicion of attempted murder and first-degree assault.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Longmont Police Detective Sgt. Matt Cage at 303-651-8520.