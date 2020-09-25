Court affirms judgment of $881,000 against Broncos in parking lot stabbing suit

A Court of Appeals panel upheld an $881,000 judgment against the Denver Broncos to three individuals who were attacked in a parking lot nearly seven years ago.

DENVER — Jordan Trujillo, Matthew DeHerrera and Joshua DeHerrera claimed that they were leaving a December 2013 Broncos game and nearly collided with a speeding vehicle as the three backed out of their parking spot. Nearby tailgaters whom the car almost hit began yelling at the second vehicle, prompting a pair of occupants to get out to continue the confrontation.

The three plaintiffs exited their vehicle to de-escalate, but the two men from the other car allegedly stabbed them. There were no criminal charges, with the Denver District Attorney’s Office saying, “There was no one who could make a positive identification.”

The Denver Post reported shortly afterward that the Broncos banned the three victims from games following the attack, allowing them to return if they took anger management classes.

In December 2015, the plaintiffs sued the Broncos, formally known as PDB Sports LTD, for negligence and medical liability. Two years later, a court awarded $881,088 to the plaintiffs by default. Due to a series of miscommunications, PDB’s insurance company had marked the matter as closed, not being fully aware of the litigation’s status.

