CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — Prosecutors are expected to lay out why they believe Patrick Frazee was responsible for his fiancé Kelsey Berreth’s death during a preliminary hearing slated for Tuesday morning in Teller County court.

Most documents in the case – which has generated national attention since Berreth’s disappearance in late November – have been sealed, though Frazee and his defense team have been given access to the evidence against him. Law enforcement investigating the case has been largely mum about what they believe motivated the crime.

Frazee was arrested on Dec. 22 – nearly one month after Berreth was last seen in surveillance footage at a Safeway in Woodland Park. He has since been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of solicitation to commit first-degree murder.

9NEWS is in the courtroom and will provide updates from the hearing when possible. Check back to this article for the latest. The hearing is slated to begin at 9 a.m.

8:50 a.m.: Patrick Frazee has been escorted into the courtroom. As was the case the last time he appeared in court, he is wearing a bulletproof vest.

9 a.m.

The prosecution has filed three additional charges against Patrick Frazee, including tampering with a deceased human body and crime of violence, which is a sentence enhancer.

The documents regarding those new charges have not yet been made public by Colorado Courts.

Tuesday’s court appearance is a preliminary hearing, which means the prosecution will attempt to show the judge that there is enough evidence for the case to go to trial.

The prosecution tried to call Patrick Frazee's mother Sheila Frazee as its first witness, however, her attorney argued that she should not be compelled to testify, citing her Fifth Amendment rights.

The judge ruled in favor of Sheila Frazee and she will not testify at this point, though he has asked that she leave the courtroom.

9:25 a.m.

Woodland Park Police Department Patrol Officer Chris Adams was the first witness who has been called to the stand. He said he became actively involved in investigating Kelsey Berreth’s disappearance on Dec. 3, 2018.

Adams said Berreth’s mother reported her missing on Dec. 2, and said she hadn’t heard from her daughter since Thanksgiving.

Adams alleges that Frazee was the last person to see Berreth alive, and that no one else heard from her past Nov. 22.

The prosecution played a recording of an officer’s conversation with Frazee shortly after she was reported missing.

“In the middle of the week, she had basically a heart-to-heart about how, you know, this wasn’t working out,” Frazee said in the recording. “She wanted to go our separate ways.”

In the conversation, Frazee said Berreth blamed her commute from Woodland Park to her job in Pueblo as the reason for the separation, and alleged that in the week she was reported missing, the 29-year-old got all of her stuff back from him and asked for some space.

In the recording, Frazee said Berreth told him they’d “figure out the custody arrangement” of their 1-year-old daughter.

“When I gave her possessions back, it was something we addressed ‘don’t do anything crazy,’” Frazee is heard saying. “Our lives grew so far apart in the past year-and-a-half or year, we don’t know each other anymore.”

Frazee told the officers that Berreth was “with her wits” and in a good mindset after their breakup. He said the last time he heard from his fiancee was Nov. 25 -- three days after she was last seen in surveillance video at a Woodland Park Safeway. After that, he said he got a message claiming her telephone number had "expired."

"She had requested that I give her space," Frazee said.

In a wrongful death lawsuit, Berreth’s family claims that custody of the couple’s child was the motive for her murder. Prosecutors have not yet said what they believe motivated the crime.