FREDERICK — Investigators believe they have recovered the body of Shanann Watts, a pregnant mother from Frederick who was reported missing with her two young daughters on Monday.

Her husband, Chris Watts, was arrested late Wednesday night and is being held on suspicion of three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of tampering with a deceased human body.

A law enforcement source told 9Wants to Know that Chris Watts confessed to killing all three of them.

Here is all our coverage on the case:

READ

Investigators 'quite certain' body discovered is Shanann Watts; search for girls' bodies continues

Man accused of killing wife, daughters spoke to 9NEWS the day before his arrest

Financial issues plagued Chris and Shanann Watts 3 years before alleged killings

Colorado mom and husband described as 'perfect couple' ahead of alleged murders

WATCH

RAW INTERVIEW: Husband of Shanann Watts speaks to 9NEWS

Entire press briefing from Frederick police

© 2018 KUSA-TV