Aurora elementary school vandalized with racist graffiti

AURORA, Colo. — The playground at Coyote Hills Elementary School was vandalized with racist graffiti Friday, according to a spokesperson for Cherry Creek School District.

The graffiti was discovered by staff Friday morning and covered up before students arrived, the spokesperson said.

The school has been teaching about Black history and the Civil Rights movement this month, the spokesperson said. The spokesperson also said the school's principal, Hillary Pohlmann, had received one call from a parent who complained about the school teaching about race.

In a letter to Coyote Hills families, Pohlmann said the graffiti included both racist messages and sexual images.

"Cherry Creek Schools will not tolerate racism in any of our schools, Pohlmann wrote."

"Our greatest responsibility as a school district is to provide safe and welcoming schools where students of every race, ethnicity, religion, gender and sexual orientation feel valued and supported," Pohlmann added.

Pohlmann said the school has surveillance video of the incident that shows what appears to be two teenage males defacing the playground, and that they are working with law enforcement to investigate the incident and hold the teens accountable.