CPW investigates cases of wasted deer meat in Clear Creek County

Two mule deer that were shot and partially left to waste in Clear Creek County, according to CPW.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is asking for the public for information about two mule deer that were shot and partially left to waste in Clear Creek County.

CPW said the two cases of wasted deer meet occurred during the 2020 muzzleloader deer hunting season that was open from Sept. 12 to Sept. 20.

The first case occurred Sept. 13 when CPW officers, patrolling along the Mad Creek Road in Game Management Unit (GMU) 38, found a doe mule deer that was shot along the road.

The hindquarters and one front quarter were removed from the deer. The remaining edible portions of meat on the deer, including the loins and a front quarter were left to rot, according to CPW.

On Sept. 19, CPW officers in the Jones Pass area of GMU 39 said they received a report from a concerned youth hunter about a mule deer that had been shot with the head removed.

Officers investigated the report and found a mature buck mule deer that had been shot with a muzzleloader in a willow bottom near the head of the West Fork of Clear Creek. The head, loins, tenderloins and portions of meat on the hindquarters had been removed from the deer. The remaining edible portions of meat on the deer, including both front quarters were left to rot, according to CPW.

CPW said they take cases of wasted game meet seriously.

“Hunters are legally required to make every reasonable effort to care for and provide for human consumption the edible portions of harvested game animals,” said CPW wildlife officer Joe Nicholson said. “In both of these cases, the perpetrators showed a legal and ethical disregard for Colorado’s wildlife resource.”

Anyone with information regarding these cases is asked to contact CPW’s Denver office at 303-291-7227, or report it to Operation Game Thief by phone at 1-877-265-6648 or via email at game.thief@state.co.us. Monetary rewards are often paid for information that leads to an arrest or a citation being issued. Reporting individuals may remain anonymous through Operation Game Thief.