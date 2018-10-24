FORT COLLINS — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is seeking tips from the public after a large bull elk was found dead without its head in Poudre Canyon earlier this week.

It is a felony offense to kill and abandon big game, to remove only trophy parts and leave the carcass in the field, CPW said in a release.

The elk was shot and killed sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning ( Oct. 21 or Oct. 22) and found in the Poudre Canyon on Highway 14 at mile marker 94. The animal's head had been removed, but the rest of its body was left behind, CPW said.

Anyone with information should contact the CPW Fort Collins office at 970-472-4300. It can also be reported anonymously to Operation Game Thief at 1-877-265-6648.

Callers do not have to reveal their names or testify in court. A reward of $500 is offered for information on cases involving big game or endangered species. The Board may approve rewards of up to $1,000 for flagrant cases. Rewards are paid for information that leads to an arrest or a citation being issued.

