Crash leaves one dead and puts child in the hospital, police say

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a car crash at West 32nd Avenue and North Lowell Boulevard Saturday that left one man dead, and a child in the hospital, their post on Twitter said.
Police said one car traveling on West 32nd Avenue just before noon ran a red light and struck the victim's car, which was traveling on North Lowell Boulevard. The collision caused the victim's car to crash into several other cars, according to DPD.
None of the people in those other cars were hurt, police said. A man was pronounced dead and a minor was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Police said the driver who ran the red light was arrested. Charges will be determined by the Denver District Attorney's Office.
Lanes were closed on West 32nd Avenue from Julian Street to Meade and have since reopened, DPD said.
DPD has not released the identity of either victim, or the age of the minor in the accident. Police are still investigating whether alcohol was involved, according to a spokesperson.
>> Photos below from Denver Fire Department show the damage done to both cars.
