2 dead, 1 injured after crash on Peoria Street in Aurora Friday night

Police said the two people who were killed were found with gunshot wounds. They believe they were shot before the crash.

AURORA, Colo. — Two people who had been shot were then involved in a crash in Aurora and died, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Someone who police said had a gunshot wound was driving southbound on Peoria Street near Interstate 70 when they veered to the left and crashed into another vehicle that was going northbound on Peoria Street near 33rd Avenue. There was also a passenger in that vehicle with a possible gunshot wound, DPD said.

It's not clear when those people were shot or why they were driving at the time.

Both people were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to DPD. Their identities have not been released at this time.

Police said the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was brought to the hospital with serious injuries.

No one has been arrested in the original shooting and police said they don't have any information on suspects at this point.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

