WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A man was shot and wounded by a Westminster police officer Thursday morning after his ex-wife called to report that he had threatened to kill her, according to a spokesperson for the Westminster Police Department (WPD).

The woman, who lives near West 71st Avenue and Hooker Street, called 911 around 9:20 a.m. and said that her ex called her and said that he was coming over to kill her, the spokesperson said.

Officers arrived in that area and saw a man dragging a woman out of an apartment at gunpoint, according to WPD.

One officer fired his or her weapon and hit the man, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. The woman was also transported to the hospital for assault injuries she sustained before officers arrived, according to police.

