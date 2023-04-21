Final 2 suspects plead guilty in crime spree that left student dead

Shmuel Silverberg was shot and killed, and another person was shot and left paralyzed during the August 2021 crime spree.

DENVER — The final two suspects in a crime spree across the Denver Metro area that resulted in the death of a boarding school student in 2021 pleaded guilty Friday morning in Denver District Court.

Isaiah Freeman, now 20, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated robbery and one count of first-degree assault involving multiple victims. Samuel Fussell, also 20, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree burglary and one count of first-degree assault involving multiple victims.

>The video above aired in August 2021 shortly after the crime spree.

According to court documents, Freeman, Fussell, and three others began their multi-day crime spree on Aug. 15 by carjacking and shooting a man while he sat in his car in the parking lot of an Aurora gym. The suspects were accused of committing a number of crimes two days later, police said.

Two days later on Aug. 17, they were connected to a break-in at an auto shop, a carjacking on East Colfax Avenue in Denver, and a robbery that resulted in a shooting on North Lafayette Street. The victim in that incident was left paralyzed.

After those crimes, the suspects fatally shot 18-year-old Shmuel Silverberg at Yeshiva Toras Chaim School located at 1555 North Stuart St. around 11:30 p.m.

About an hour later, at 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 18. the suspects were connected to a burglary at a Lakewood business.

Both Freeman and Fussell are scheduled for sentencing on May 31. The other three defendants, Noah Loepp-Hall, Seth Larhode and Aden Sides, entered guilty pleas last month. They'll also be sentenced that day.