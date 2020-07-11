Suspect wanted for bank robberies in Denver, Aurora

Cody Michael Giron, 21, is suspected in three robberies and one attempted robbery, according to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

DENVER — Police are asking for the public's help finding a suspect in a series of bank robberies in Denver and Aurora that all took place in the last two weeks.

According to a bulletin from Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, 21-year-old Cody Michael Giron (pictured) is believed to be responsible for three bank robberies and one attempted bank robbery since Oct. 26.

These are the robberies, according to Crime Stoppers:

Oct. 26 -- The Chase Bank at 1627 S. Havana St. in Aurora was robbed.

Oct. 30 -- The Chase Bank at 2310 E. Colfax Ave. in Denver was robbed.

Nov. 5 -- Someone tried to rob the Chase Bank at 747 S. Colorado Blvd. in Denver

Nov. 6 -- The TCF Bank at 1710 S. Havana St. in Aurora was robbed.

Giron is described as a white male, about 5 feet 8 inches tall with a medium build. In all of the robberies, he was wearing a black hooded jacket, Crime Stoppers said. He has also been seen wearing an orange Denver Broncos baseball cap, a black and white patterned face mask, and a blue and orange Colorado hat, according to Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

