Big reward offered in far northeast Denver triple killing

Three people, including a child, were killed in a shooting in far northeast Denver on April 26, the Denver Police Department said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — There's up to a $10,000 reward being offered for information regarding a triple homicide that occurred in Denver last week.

Three people, including a child, were killed in a shooting in far northeast Denver on April 26, the Denver Police Department said.

>The video above aired on April 28, 2022.

Police first tweeted about the shooting around 6:30 p.m. They said it happened in the 5900 block of North Dunkirk Street, which is just north of the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.

All three victims – Denise Hood, 65, Donne Allen Jr., 22, and Me'Khi Parham Allen, 4 – died at the scene, police said.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting. No suspect information was immediately available.

REWARD INCREASE: #Denver, if you have any information regarding this homicide investigation, please call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 — you can remain anonymous and earn a cash up to $10k! pic.twitter.com/0xYIUuL246 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 3, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.