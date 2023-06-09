Police renew call for help in finding 13-year-old's killer

Phoenix Day was shot and killed outside Town Center at Aurora on March 25.

AURORA, Colo. — The reward has been increased to $10,000 for information that helps police catch the person who killed a 13-year-old boy outside the Aurora mall last March.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers announced the reward Wednesday as investigators work to solve the March 25 homicide of Phoenix Day.

Police said Phoenix's group of friends and another group of people got into an argument inside Town Center at Aurora on the night he was killed. As the mall closed, the two groups planned to move outside to the nearby movie theater parking lot to continue their argument, APD said.

Police said shortly after they got outside, an unknown person shot twice at Phoenix, killing him.

Police said they have made significant progress in identifying potential leads, and now they need the public's help to solve the case. They're urging those with any information at all to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or go to metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

