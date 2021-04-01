Case of slain Grandmother, toddler still unsolved 7 years later

Raelynn and Fabian Gonzalez were stabbed to death in their Adams County apartment on Jan. 3, 2014.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help solving a seven-year-old double homicide case.

According to a Crime Stoppers Facebook post Sunday, 50-year-old Raelynn Gonzalez and 18-month-old Fabian Gonzalez were killed on Jan. 3, 2014.

Crime Stoppers said the woman and her grandson were stabbed to death in their apartment at 2812 W. 66th Place in unincorporated Adams County between 4:30 and 8 p.m.

Anyone with information that can help the Adams County Sheriff's Office solve the case is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or at metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. The Adams County case number is 14-107.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

