DENVER — The FBI on Tuesday increased a reward to $15,000 to help them locate an armed serial bank robber who has hit 16 businesses across the country, five of those in the Denver metro area.

Lloyd Eugene Rhodes is known to enter businesses disguised as a staff member the night prior to the robbery and remains hidden inside overnight, according to the FBI. The FBI said he then confronts employees arriving for work in the morning at gunpoint and demands access to the safe, often fleeing the scene in a vehicle stolen from one of the victim employees.

They include the following locations:

Temple Night Club, Denver, July 28

Mile High Racing/Entertainment, Aurora, Aug. 4

Humboldt Fish Farm/Wine, Denver, Aug. 5

New York Deli News, Denver, Aug. 10

Spectator's Bar & Grill, Altoona, Iowa, Aug. 16

Rathskeller Bier Haus, Omaha, NE, Aug. 24

AMC Movie Theater, Seattle, WA, Sept. 9

Elvis Movie Theater, Denver, Sept. 22

Alamo Draft House, Tempe, AZ, Oct. 10

Malco Studio Theater, Memphis, TN, Oct. 25

AMC Movie Theater, Antioch, TN, Oct. 31

Village 8 Movie Theater, Matthews, KY, Nov. 3

Rhodes should be considered armed and dangerous, the FBI said. If anyone has any information about these robberies, call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171. You can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000 by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

