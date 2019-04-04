CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Two people were arrested Thursday afternoon after a pursuit on Interstate 70 that started near Frisco and ended in the Floyd Hill area, Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gary Cutler said.

A trooper attempted to pull over an SUV just after 3:35 p.m. near Frisco. The vehicle fled the area, and despite efforts to close eastbound I-70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel, the driver was able to get through, Cutler said.

A short time later, the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office joined in on the pursuit and tried to use stop sticks to get the SUV to stop.

Cutler couldn’t confirm if a PIT maneuver was used or if the suspect driver lost control of the vehicle, but the SUV later hit several patrol cars before coming to a stop on the shoulder of eastbound I-70.

A passenger inside the vehicle stayed in the SUV and was taken into custody. The driver, according to Cutler, took off on foot and ran across the interstate. A trooper ran after him and was able to arrest him a short time later.

The names of the two people in custody have not yet been released. The SUV the suspect was driving was reported stolen out of Lakewood, Cutler said.

