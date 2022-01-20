CSP employee arrested, facing sex assault charges

Tony Hill, a communications technician with the Colorado State Patrol, has been placed on leave, according to the agency.

RIO GRANDE COUNTY, Colo. — A communication technician with the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) has been placed on leave after he was arrested in Rio Grande County on sex assault charges, according to CSP.

The next day, Tony Jackson Hill, 37, was arrested, according to RGCSO. Hill, of Alamosa, is being held on charges of sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact, according to the sheriff's office.

He was due in court Thursday afternoon for an advisement hearing.

CSP said in a statement that they were made aware of "allegations and charges" against Hill, who works as a communications technician for CSP and is stationed at the Alamosa Regional Communications Center.

After the allegations came to light, CSP said that Hill was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of internal and external investigations.

Hill has been employed by the Colorado State Patrol since March 2020, stationed at the Alamosa Regional Communications Center since his hire date.

