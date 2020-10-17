Colorado State Patrol looking for driver of Jeep they say hit pedestrian walking dog

The crash happened around the Lookout Mountain Road and Mountsfield Drive area.

GOLDEN, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is asking for the public's help locating a driver they say hit a pedestrian, dog and occupied box truck and in two crashes, fleeing the scene of both.

The initial crash happened in the Lookout Moutain area, according to a news release from CSP. A silver Jeep Wrangler struck a pedestrian walking their dog and fled the area. CSP said that the pedestrian was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No information was given about the dog at this time.

Soon after hitting the pedestrian and dog, CSP said the driver struck an occupied box truck.

"The driver backed into a driveway in the area and struck an occupied box truck," CSP said. "The driver of the box truck got out of their vehicle after the crash, and the Jeep driver then appeared to intentionally reverse rapidly into the box truck again."

The driver is described as possibly in their 40's driving a heavily damaged silver Jeep Wrangler with an American flag sticker in the rear of the vehicle.

CSP said it was last seen in the area near Lookout Mountain Road and Panorama Drive.

If you have any information about the Jeep or its driver, please contact the Colorado State Patrol right away at 303-239-4501.

MEDINA ALERTS

Medina Alerts were signed into law on March 25, 2014 and went into effect on Dec. 30, 2014. The’re named for Jose Medina, a 21-year-old valet driver who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in 2011.

Medina Alerts are issued following hit-and-run crashes where someone is seriously hurt or killed. Law enforcement also must have sufficient information about the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle, such as a license plate number and the vehicle’s make, style and color.

> More information about Medina Alerts can be found here.