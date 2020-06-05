CSP looking for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run in Adams County

CSP said a pedestrian was crossing in the crosswalk at Federal Boulevard at 60th Avenue just before 2 a.m. Sunday when he was struck.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash over the weekend.

CSP said a pedestrian was crossing in the crosswalk at Federal Boulevard at 60th Avenue just before 2 a.m. Sunday when he was struck by a southbound vehicle that left the scene.

The pedestrian, Anthony Martinez, 39, of Aurora, was declared deceased on scene, CSP said.

Investigators believe the vehicle involved is a mid-2000s Nissan King Cab pickup that is dark in color. It has front-end damage, including missing part of the grill, missing the front "Nissan" emblem, and possibly missing the front bumper, CSP said. It is believed to have an LED light bar on the roof. It was last seen going southbound on Federal after the crash.

Anyone with information related to the vehicle is asked to contact CSP at 303-239-4501, reference case number 1D201293.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information about a crime can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.