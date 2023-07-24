CSP to give update on crash that seriously injured trooper

9NEWS will livestream the news conference at 12:30 p.m. A Colorado state trooper was injured when he was forced down a 30-foot embankment Saturday on I-225.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) will give an update Monday on a crash that left a trooper seriously injured over the weekend.

The news conference is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

9NEWS will livestream the news conference in the video player above and on the free 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.





Around 3:45 a.m., troopers were investigating a crash near Milepost 1 on Interstate 270 in Adams County when a driver hit an unoccupied patrol car. The trooper was outside the car at the time and not injured, CSP said.

A short time later, a second car hit a second unoccupied patrol car, which forced a trooper over a bridge barrier and down a 30-foot embankment. CSP said the trooper was taken to the hospital with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening.

Both drivers who entered the original crash scene were believed to be impaired, and CSP is investigating.

CSP did not immediately identify the suspects.

