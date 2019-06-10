BOULDER, Colo. — The CU Boulder Police Department (CUPD) has issued a Safety Alert as officers investigate a case of unlawful sexual contact near Folsom Field Saturday.

According to a release from CUPD, the department was notified at around 5:30 p.m. of an unlawful sexual contact incident that had occurred a short time earlier outside of a gate on the north end of the stadium.

The victim reported that two men had approached her. Each man grabbed one of her arms and took her to a secluded area, where they touched her over her clothes before she managed to get away, according to the release.

One suspect is described as a white male, possibly over 6 feet tall. He has a thin build with spiky hair that may have been highlighted. He was wearing a blue, short-sleeved t-shirt with white lettering across the chest.

The other suspect is described as a Hispanic male, possibly over 6 feet tall, with a thin build and stubble on his face.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact CUPD at 303-492-6666. Anyone who wants to share information anonymously can contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers.