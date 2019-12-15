BOULDER, Colo. — CU Boulder Police have issued a Crime Alert for a man accused of grabbing a student's leg on a university bus.

According to the Crime Alert, Michael Ryan McVoy displayed suspicious behavior in two incidents this week.

The Crime Alert said on Thursday, McVoy approached two female students outside the Henderson Museum and asked them questions that didn't make sense.

In the second incident, on Friday, the Crime Alert said McVoy was on a Buff Bus when he stared at two female students. He then grabbed one of them on her leg and made comments that didn't make sense, according to the Crime Alert.

CU Boulder Police

The Crime Alert said McVoy is excluded from the CU Boulder campus due to previous actions, but does not offer any specifics. It said he is possibly facing physical harassment and trespassing charges for violating the exclusion. If anyone sees McVoy, they're asked to call CU Boulder Police at 303-492-6666 or 911.