CU Boulder Police looking for suspect in possible assault

The college-age man reportedly pulled out a knife, threatened a group of high school students and held one student against a truck, police said.

BOULDER, Colo. — University of Colorado Boulder Police (CUPD) said officers are looking for a suspect in a possible attempted aggravated assault that reportedly took place Saturday night.

CUPD said six high school-aged men in two pickup trucks were hanging out in parking lot 306 on campus.

Around 11:20 p.m., they were approached by a man and woman who were both college-aged who began verbally engaging them while walking through the parking lot, CUPD said.

The college-aged man displayed a knife with a blade about 3 inches long, threatened the group and held one of them against a truck, according to CUPD.

The suspect and the woman then left when a small crowd began to gather, going south on Broadway Street and then east on Baseline Road, CUPD said.

The group of men tried to follow the suspect and the woman, but lost sight of them near 27th Way and Baseline Road, according to CUPD.

CUPD described the suspect as a thin, light-skinned black male between the ages of 18 and 22. He was about 5 foot 10 inches tall, with medium to long black hair, police said.

He was wearing a black and white plaid flannel shirt, black shorts, white shoes and had a long skateboard, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CUPD at 303-492-6666 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

